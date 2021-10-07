Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 383.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $224.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.05. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.17.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

