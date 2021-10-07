Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $198.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.40. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

