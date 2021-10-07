Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 337,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

