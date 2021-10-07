Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,559 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.44% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,995,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,785,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $77.33.

