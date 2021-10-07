Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $161.20 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $111.29 and a 12-month high of $165.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86.

