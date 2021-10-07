PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $17.21 million and $37,982.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001570 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,881,695,326 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

