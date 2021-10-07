ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 830,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 101.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ProAssurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ProAssurance by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of PRA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 5,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,865. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

