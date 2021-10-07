Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.13. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 88,900 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $53.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.