Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 31,084 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

