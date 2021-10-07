Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 53,366 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 153.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,366 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Capital International Investors raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,319,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,781,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.63 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.