Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 7,062 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 152.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 364,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.65.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

