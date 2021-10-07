Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 795 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $155.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $109.62 and a one year high of $163.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.70.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

