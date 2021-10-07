Profund Advisors LLC Buys 38,092 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,092 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

BBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

