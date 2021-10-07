Profund Advisors LLC Buys 912 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $229,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $136,289,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.63.

JAZZ opened at $136.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

