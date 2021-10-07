Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,770 Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

