Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.43.

NYSE PPG opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

