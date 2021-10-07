Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.