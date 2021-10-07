Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 1,744.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,860 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,977 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Transocean worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Transocean by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,481,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.