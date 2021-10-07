Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth $9,298,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fastly by 19.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fastly by 35.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,605,000 after acquiring an additional 273,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,340,748.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.14. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.