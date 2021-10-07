Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.81. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.8075 dividend. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

