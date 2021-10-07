Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BMBL stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

