Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 52,828 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,828 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

