Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $113.92. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.