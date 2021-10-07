Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

