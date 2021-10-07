Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Nucor stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

