Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,148 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vonage by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 745,402 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

VG opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.70, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

