Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

