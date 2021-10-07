Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Down 2.9%

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 316,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

MLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Project Angel Parent LLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

