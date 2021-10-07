ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $984,966.21 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PUMP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 722,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,446. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

