ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.82

Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.17. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 49,107 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

