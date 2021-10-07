ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.82

Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.17. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 49,107 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.59% of the company’s stock.
About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
