ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 37,703 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,604 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

