ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 60,302 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,302 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,576,000 after buying an additional 153,935 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after buying an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,840 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

