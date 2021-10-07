ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,070 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of United Bankshares worth $29,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.