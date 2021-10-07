ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $24,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

CCI stock opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

