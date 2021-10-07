ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 363,540 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 2.53% of Groupon worth $32,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,963 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Groupon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,978 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after acquiring an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Groupon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

