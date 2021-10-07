ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 96,535 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,535 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of UMB Financial worth $30,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

