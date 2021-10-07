ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,383 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of Overstock.com worth $42,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,858,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $26,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after buying an additional 265,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

