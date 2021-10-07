ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Peloton Interactive worth $31,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $83.76 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.81.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,803 shares of company stock valued at $64,539,531. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.