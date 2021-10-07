ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 154.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908,287 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Quotient Technology worth $33,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $543.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,216 shares of company stock valued at $128,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

