ProShare Advisors LLC Has $23.84 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

Shares of UPS opened at $180.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.