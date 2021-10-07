ProShare Advisors LLC Has $28.10 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,607 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $28,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

