ProShare Advisors LLC Has $28.10 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 433,607 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $28,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

