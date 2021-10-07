ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.44 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $203.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.52.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

