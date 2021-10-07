ProShare Advisors LLC Has $31.51 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Lancaster Colony worth $31,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $174.96 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

