ProShare Advisors LLC Has $32.53 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $300.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.17. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

