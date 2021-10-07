ProShare Advisors LLC Has $34.45 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595,942 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Qurate Retail worth $34,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

