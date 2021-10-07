ProShare Advisors LLC Has $39.55 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Shutterstock worth $39,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Shutterstock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Shutterstock by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,737,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,397,896.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,346,551. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSTK opened at $113.74 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

