ProShare Advisors LLC Has $41.21 Million Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,706 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Magnite worth $41,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 15.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,072 shares of company stock worth $6,293,514. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.83 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

