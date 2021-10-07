ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after buying an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,612,000 after purchasing an additional 465,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $99.10 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

