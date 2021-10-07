ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Okta worth $30,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $16,548,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Okta by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $4,571,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $34,113,279 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $231.92 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

